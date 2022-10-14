Why did Nutanix stock surge today? Reportedly exploring sale after takeover interest

Oct. 14, 2022 3:45 PM ETNutanix, Inc. (NTNX)IBM, CSCO, HPEBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Nutanix HQ in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

  • Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) surged 24% after a report that the cloud-computing company is said to exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest.
  • Nutanix (NTNX) is expected to see private equity and strategic buyer interest, according to a WSJ report early Friday, which cited people familiar. There's no certainty a transaction will occur and a buyer will likely need to pay a significant premium to Nutanix's nearly $5 billion market cap.
  • The WSJ report comes after some corporate governance changes announced late last month at Nutanix spurred some renewed takeover speculation.
  • Piper Sandler analyst James Fish wrote in a note on Friday that he believes Nutanix (NTNX) may see $27-$30/share in a possible takeover.
  • IBM-Red Hat (IBM), Cisco (CSCO), HP Enterprise (HPE) or private equity are the most likely buyers for Nutanix (NTNX), according to Fish.
  • Also see SA contributor Bert Hochfeld's piece from last month entitled "Nutanix: Market Share Gainer In A Still-Hot Space."

