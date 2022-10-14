Credit Suisse in talks with underwriters as it mulls over capital raise - report
Oct. 14, 2022 3:48 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Even with its stock down 55% year-to-date, Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) has discussed with a number of banks about possibly underwriting a capital raise in the event that it needs to shore up its balance sheet, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing people with knowledge on the matter.
- While the Swiss lender prefers not to sell new shares at suppressed prices, it still wants to be prepared and see whether CS shares start to rebound in the near future, in a move that would make a stock offering less dilutive, the people told Bloomberg.
- Credit Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Seeking Alpha.
- Towards the end of September, the bank's shares sunk amid reports that it sounded out investors about raising new capital. Shortly thereafter, CS's senior executives were said to have called large investors, counterparties, and clients to reassure them that the lender has an adequate capital position and liquidity. The stock still fell, though.
- Earlier, Credit Suisse is said to consider sale of its Allfunds stake.
