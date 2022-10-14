Huize gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq
Oct. 14, 2022 4:11 PM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) said Friday it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule for continued listing.
- HUIZ has 180 days, or till Apr. 10, to regain compliance.
- If HUIZ does not regain compliance by then, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it meets other continued listing rules.
- In this case, HUIZ should provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split.
- HUIZ is at high risk of performing badly, according to SA Quant rating system, as it has decelerating momentum and inferior profitability vs. other financial stocks.
