Huize gets non-compliance notice from Nasdaq

Oct. 14, 2022 4:11 PM ETHuize Holding Limited (HUIZ)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) said Friday it received a notice from Nasdaq indicating that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price rule for continued listing.
  • HUIZ has 180 days, or till Apr. 10, to regain compliance.
  • If HUIZ does not regain compliance by then, it may be eligible for an additional 180-day compliance period if it meets other continued listing rules.
  • In this case, HUIZ should provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, including by effecting a reverse stock split.
  • HUIZ is at high risk of performing badly, according to SA Quant rating system, as it has decelerating momentum and inferior profitability vs. other financial stocks.

