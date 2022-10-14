U.S. natural gas drops for eighth straight week as production poised for record

U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 4% to a near three-month low on Friday, as record production and reduced exports of liquefied natural gas allowed utilities to inject much larger than normal amounts of gas into storage for the winter in recent weeks.

Front-month Nymex natural gas (NG1:COM) for November delivery settled -4.3% to $6.4530/MMBtu, wrapping up an eighth straight weekly decline, during which losses have surpassed 30%; U.S. natural gas is still up 73% YTD.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:UNG), (UGAZF), (DGAZ), (BOIL), (KOLD), (FCG), (UNL)

Among individual stocks, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) closed -6.5%, as it expects to report a $457.7M net derivative fair value loss per consolidated statements of operations for Q3, according to an 8-K filing.

Also on Friday: (CRK) -8.8%, (EQT) -7.3%, (CTRA) -6.7%, (CHK) -6.5%, (SWN) -6.3%, (AR) -4.9%.

Natural gas in Europe is trading at ~$40/MMBtu, its lowest since late June after soaring to an all-time high above $90 on August 25, as rising stockpiles at gas storage sites - including 95% in Germany - improve the continent's chances of avoiding shortages or rationing.

In the U.S., Reuters reported data provider Refinitiv said average gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 99.9B cf/day so far in October, up from a monthly record of 99.4B cf/day in September.

Freeport LNG's 2B cf/day export plant in Texas remains shut after an explosion on June 8.