Many industrial stocks sold off Friday to end a week that was dominated by worries about inflation. The SPDR Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, ended the week with a decline of 0.4% to the lowest close since Sept. 30.

Among the fund’s top holdings, defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NOC) lost 6.4% for a week that was capped with a 7.4% drop on Friday. Analysts at JPMorgan downgraded Northrop to a Neutral rating from Overweight, saying the stock was too expensive compared with its peers.

General Electric (GE) had the best week among the ETF's holdings with a 4.7% gain. The industrial conglomerate provided more details about the planned spinoff of its healthcare unit in a registration filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing was a key step in the process of listing stock in the new company as GE proceeds with a plan to break up into three businesses.