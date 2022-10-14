Industrial stocks face selling pressure to end week with mixed results
Many industrial stocks sold off Friday to end a week that was dominated by worries about inflation. The SPDR Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, ended the week with a decline of 0.4% to the lowest close since Sept. 30.
Among the fund’s top holdings, defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NOC) lost 6.4% for a week that was capped with a 7.4% drop on Friday. Analysts at JPMorgan downgraded Northrop to a Neutral rating from Overweight, saying the stock was too expensive compared with its peers.
General Electric (GE) had the best week among the ETF's holdings with a 4.7% gain. The industrial conglomerate provided more details about the planned spinoff of its healthcare unit in a registration filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing was a key step in the process of listing stock in the new company as GE proceeds with a plan to break up into three businesses.
|Company (Ticker)
|Oct. 14 closing price
|5-day change
|Boeing (BA)
|$133.25
|2.7%
|Caterpillar (CAT)
|$178.42
|0.5%
|Deere & Co. (DE)
|$357.36
|0.3%
|General Electric (GE)
|$67.57
|4.7%
|Honeywell International (HON)
|$174.19
|1.6%
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|$389.73
|-3.5%
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|$464.25
|-6.4%
|Raytheon Technologies (RTX)
|$82.64
|-1.6%
|Union Pacific Corp. (UNP)
|$193.93
|-0.9%
|United Parcel Service (UPS)
|$161.90
|1.7%
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)
|$84.78
|-0.4%
