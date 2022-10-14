Industrial stocks face selling pressure to end week with mixed results

Oct. 14, 2022 6:05 PM ETIndustrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI)GE, BA, UPS, CAT, LMT, NOC, UNP, DE, HON, RTXBy: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor1 Comment

Welder at break

roman023

Many industrial stocks sold off Friday to end a week that was dominated by worries about inflation. The SPDR Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings include large-cap industrial stocks, ended the week with a decline of 0.4% to the lowest close since Sept. 30.

Among the fund’s top holdings, defense contractor Northrop Grumman (NOC) lost 6.4% for a week that was capped with a 7.4% drop on Friday. Analysts at JPMorgan downgraded Northrop to a Neutral rating from Overweight, saying the stock was too expensive compared with its peers.

General Electric (GE) had the best week among the ETF's holdings with a 4.7% gain. The industrial conglomerate provided more details about the planned spinoff of its healthcare unit in a registration filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing was a key step in the process of listing stock in the new company as GE proceeds with a plan to break up into three businesses.

Company (Ticker) Oct. 14 closing price 5-day change
Boeing (BA) $133.25 2.7%
Caterpillar (CAT) $178.42 0.5%
Deere & Co. (DE) $357.36 0.3%
General Electric (GE) $67.57 4.7%
Honeywell International (HON) $174.19 1.6%
Lockheed Martin (LMT) $389.73 -3.5%
Northrop Grumman (NOC) $464.25 -6.4%
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) $82.64 -1.6%
Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) $193.93 -0.9%
United Parcel Service (UPS) $161.90 1.7%
Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) $84.78 -0.4%

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.