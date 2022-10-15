Hotel, office and timber REIT subsectors finished in green this week, ahead of the publication of their quarterly results.

REITs' balance sheets are the strongest they've ever been, and the upcoming results are likely to push their values up. Market sentiments look more positive this week.

Hotel REITs continued to benefit from a recovery of the travel industry, having gained 3.15% in value W/W. Office and Timber REIT subsectors also gained significantly, having finished 1.37% and 1.27% higher, respectively.

Risk-reward has turned slightly positive on office REITs, Mizuho analyst Vikram Malhotra had said in July.

Infrastructure and data center REIT subsectors were the major laggards, with infrastructure REITs losing 5.11% of value this week.

Baird analyst David Rodgers downgraded a number of REIT names on Monday given a shift in macroeconomic assumptions.

"We are reducing estimates across our coverage for a higher-for-longer rate outlook and what we expect will be ongoing revisions lower in both fundamental expectations and a longer period of price discovery in the investment sales market," he explained.

Investors have dividends to count on, with more than 100 REITs having hiked their dividends this year, according to Seeking Alpha author Hoya Capital.

However, with the FFO growth significantly outpacing dividend growth, total dividend payout ratios are near historic-lows.