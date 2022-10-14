Murdoch explores recombining Fox, News Corp. - WSJ
Oct. 14, 2022
- Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) and News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA), a move that would bring his former wide-ranging media empire back together after nearly 10 years as separate entities, the WSJ reports.
- The two companies are far enough along to have established special board committees to study the financials of such a reunion, according to the report, but are still at an early stage.
- Murdoch's family trust has about a 39% voting stake in News Corp. (the parent of the WSJ) and a 42% voting stake in Fox, and Murdochs make up the leadership of both companies: Rupert is executive chairman of News Corp. and chair at Fox, while son Lachlan is co-chairman of News Corp. and executive chair/CEO at Fox.
- Any move would bring together a vast range of media entities valued at roughly $25B.
