Murdoch explores recombining Fox, News Corp. - WSJ

Oct. 14, 2022 4:36 PM ETFox Corporation (FOX), FOXA, NWS, NWSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Rupert Murdoch Delivers Keynote At The National Summit On Education Reform

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Rupert Murdoch is exploring a recombination of Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA) and News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA), a move that would bring his former wide-ranging media empire back together after nearly 10 years as separate entities, the WSJ reports.
  • The two companies are far enough along to have established special board committees to study the financials of such a reunion, according to the report, but are still at an early stage.
  • Murdoch's family trust has about a 39% voting stake in News Corp. (the parent of the WSJ) and a 42% voting stake in Fox, and Murdochs make up the leadership of both companies: Rupert is executive chairman of News Corp. and chair at Fox, while son Lachlan is co-chairman of News Corp. and executive chair/CEO at Fox.
  • Any move would bring together a vast range of media entities valued at roughly $25B.
  • After hours: (FOXA) +1.1%; (NWSA) +4.2%.

