Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) founder Trevor Milton was found guilty in federal court on Friday on one count of securities fraud and two counts wire fraud in relation to fraudulent statements about NKLA stock.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan alleged in the case that Milton lied about nearly all aspects of the business during his time leading the battery electric and fuel cell truck maker, which impacted the share price of NKLA and Milton's holdings.

"On the backs of those innocent investors taken in by his lies, he became a billionaire virtually overnight," Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Roos stated during the trial.

Milton still owns Nikola (NKLA) stock, but the company has cut all business ties with him.

Shares of Nikola (NKLA) fell 1.29% on Friday on a rough overall day for the EV sector.

Updated with Nikola statement: "We appreciate the court’s and jury’s attention to this matter. It is important to remember that this trial was related to statements that Mr. Milton made, several years ago. Neither the prosecutors nor Mr. Milton questioned the Company’s promising future and unique ability to positively transform the commercial transportation industry."