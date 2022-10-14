Baosheng Media Group GAAP EPS of -$0.22, revenue of $0.43M

Oct. 14, 2022 4:41 PM ETBaosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
  • Baosheng Media Group press release (NASDAQ:BAOS): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.22.
  • Revenue of $0.43M (-82.2% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit decreased by 173.6% to a gross loss of $1.1 million in the first half of 2022 from a gross profit of $1.4 million in the first half of 2021.
  • Gross margin was negative 248.2% in the first half of 2022, compared to 59.8% in the first half of 2021.
  • Loss from operations increased by 191.5% from $2.4 million in the first half of 2021 to $6.5 million in the first half of 2022.
  • Net loss increased by 2,222.8% from $0.3 million in the first half of 2021 to $6.0 million in the first half of 2022.
  • As of June 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million as of December 31, 2021.

