More front-loading needed after September's hot inflation print, Fed's Bullard says

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that September's hotter-than-forecasted CPI reading warrants front-loading via larger-than-usual 75-basis-point rate increases, he told Reuters in an interview Friday.

The central bank has already raised its key rate by 300 basis points to a target range of 3.0%-3.25% since it started tightening in March. The last three gatherings included a 75-bp hike, and market are largely pricing in another such move for the November 1-2 meeting as inflation stays persistently high.

At the same time, though, Bullard doesn't necessarily see the need for the benchmark rate to be lifted above the Federal Open Market Committee's latest projections. The Fed's median estimate of the terminal funds rate stood at 4.6% by the end of 2023.

Like his colleagues, Bullard emphasized that the Fed should rely on incoming economic data to get a better idea for how to deal with monetary policy going forward. The problem is that a big chunk of that data is lagged, including CPI and the unemployment rate, to name a couple, hence many believe the Fed is behind the curve.

"I do think 2023 should be a data dependent sort of year. It's two sided risk. It is very possible that the data would come in a way that forces the committee higher on the policy rate," Bullard told Reuters. But it's also possible that you get a good disinflationary dynamic going and in that situation the committee could keep the policy rate and hold it steady."

Earlier, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said more rate hikes are needed to combat broad-based inflation.