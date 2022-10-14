Voice technology developer SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock shot up 17% in afternoon trading Friday.

Shares of SoundHound opened at $3.36, sliding to a low of $3.17 in early trading before climbing to close at a session high of $3.93.

SoundHound is the provider of a voice AI platform that allows customers to interact with products through speech. Clients include Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Deutsche Telekom, Snap, Vizio, Kia and Stellantis.

The company went public on April 28 through a merger with SPAC Archimedes that valued SoundHound at pro forma enterprise value of around $2.1B.