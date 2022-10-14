CI&T acquires North America-based NTERSOL Consulting
Oct. 14, 2022 5:27 PM ETCI&T Inc (CINT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CI&T (NYSE:CINT) to acquire NTERSOL Consulting, a U.S. based digital transformation provider, to expand its financial services expertise in North America.
- Transaction completion is expected in Q4 2022.
- “The NTERSOL teams are highly skilled entrepreneurs and talented digital practitioners, making them a great addition to our growing CI&T global family,” stated Cesar Gon, Founder and CEO. “With the North American side of our business experiencing record growth, this acquisition enhances our ability to rapidly expand our team to meet the growing demands of existing and new clients as we continue to offer world-class digital transformation and digital efficiency capabilities at speed and scale.”
