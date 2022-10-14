U.S. shale producers not riding to the rescue as costs bite, Energy Aspects says

WTI crude oil fell nearly 8% for the week in its largest weekly decline since early August, as renewed worries over a global economic downturn took center stage away from OPEC's upcoming supply cuts.

Front-month Nymex crude (CL1:COM) for November delivery closed -3.9% Friday and -7.6% on the week to $85.61/bbl, and December Brent crude (CO1:COM) settled -3.1% on the day and -6.4% on the week at $91.63/bbl.

Crude oil gave back roughly half of last week's 17% surge, "thanks to the negative shift in policy and economic outlooks denting demand expectations," Sevens Report Research co-editor Tyler Richey told MarketWatch.

The International Energy Agency's downbeat assessment of demand growth, which it said could tip the global economy into recession, contributed to the oil market's weaker tone this week, according to Commerzbank analysts, who also said crude prices likely would remain supported by tight global supplies and OPEC's resolve to take action if necessary to put a floor under prices.

U.S. shale producers are not likely to ride to the rescue of a world that clamors for more oil, Energy Aspects said in a new report, as output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs.

High inflation has caused at least five producers to consider the unusual step of cutting rigs at the start of the year, while none plan to boost activity substantially, according to Energy Aspects analysts including Amrita Sen.

Forward prices for U.S. crude, which currently hover at ~$78/bbl for next year, would need to rise above $80 for producers to ramp up, Energy Aspects said.

Energy stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) followed their strongest weekly gain since November 2020 with a modest downturn in the week just ended, -1.8%.

Top 5 gainers in energy and natural resources during the past 5 days: (NASDAQ:PEGY) +50.8%, (BAK) +26.9%, (ODC) +16%, (GLOP) +13.8%, (NAT) +12.5%.

The 10 decliners in energy and natural resources during the past 5 days: (TOPS) -27.8%, (EVA) -22.2%, (LITM) -22%, (AREC) -21.7%, (CCJ) -20.2%, (LPI) -17.1%, (MUX) -16.5%, (INDO) -15.8%, (HUSA) -15.6%, (SLI) -15.1%.

Source: Barchart.com