American Airlines soars to top industrial gainer, Enovix slumps to see No. 1 loser tag

Airline stocks were among the few that rebounded this week on positive forecast for the sector. For the week ending Oct. 14, two out five industrial stocks (in this segment, four if we count out of 10) were airlines. Despite growing concerns on inflation and its impact on consumer spending, travel is among the last budget cuts being forwarded by consumers, according to industry executives and experts.

On the broader economic front, the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at maintaining its hawkish stance and officials acknowledged that their rate hike path will weigh on economic activity in coming months and years. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) saw red this week (-1.42%), after having snapped out of a three-week losing streak last week. YTD, SPY is -24.70%. The Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) also saw losses, ending the week (-0.49%) after making rare gains the prior week. YTD, XLI is -19.91%.

The top five gainers in the industrial sector (stocks with a market cap of over $2B) all gained more than +5% each this week. However, YTD, all these five stocks are in the red.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) +7.64%. The Texas-based company's stock was helped by a raised revenue guidance for Q3, to be reported on Oct. 20, and quarterly results of peer Delta Air Lines (DAL) — which made to the #5 spot this week. AAL also announced an investment in Universal Hydrogen earlier this week, with an aim to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

According to a report, airline fares surged 43% in September, breaking a two-month streak of month-to-month fare declines and could help support Q4 earnings if the pricing strength continues. The SA Quant Rating on AAL is Hold, which takes into account factors such as Momentum, Profitability, and Valuation among others. AAL has a factor grade of D+ for Profitability but A- for Growth. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating agrees with a Hold rating of its own, wherein 14 out of 20 analysts see the stock as such. YTD, AAL has shed -27%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) +7%. The Israeli shipping company tried to claw back some gains this week to try an offset a landslide of its stock seen this year. YTD ZIM has fallen -56.37%, the most among this week's top five gainers in this period. ZIM was the worst performing industrial stock (in this segment) in Q3, being among the top five decliners several times in September. SA contributor Ben Alaimo noted that ZIM pays a dividend between 30% and 50%, and he expects the company to benefit from a shipping surge during the holiday season, despite economic headwinds.

The SA Quant Rating on ZIM is Hold, with Valuation possessing a score of A+ but Momentum with a factor grade of F. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating concurs with a Hold rating of its own, wherein 5 out of 7 analysts tag the stock as such.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the top five gainers and SP500:

Matson (MATX) +6.55%. Zim's shipping peer Matson came in a close third on the list. The Hawaii-based company's shares have declined -22.83% YTD. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on MATX is Sell, wherein 2 out of 3 analysts see it as Hold, while one tags the stock as Strong Sell. The SA Quant Rating differs with a Hold rating, wherein Growth carries a factor grade of D and Profitability with a score of A+.

ManpowerGroup (MAN) +6.10%. The Milwaukee-based staffing company has seen its shares slide -26.96% YTD. The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Hold, with a factor grade of C- for Momentum a score of B- for Profitability. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating agrees with its own Hold rating, wherein 5 out of 13 analysts see the stock as such.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) +5.75%. The stock traded higher on Oct. 13 after the Atlanta-based company's Q3 revenues beat analysts estimates and CEO Ed Bastian noting that the holiday season would be a very strong one for the airline. Meanwhile, Cowen Analyst Helane Becker upgraded Delta to Outperform, assuming that rise in business and international travel with easing of pandemic restrictions will provide solid tailwinds for the company.

YTD, the stock has fallen -20.47%. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating is Strong Buy with 13 out of 19 analysts tagging the stock as such. The rating is in contrast to SA Quant rating of Hold, with a D+ score for Growth and C for Valuation.

Honorable mentions: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) at no. 7 (+5.14%), United Airlines (UAL) at no. 9 (+4.75%) for the week.

This week's top five decliners among industrial stocks (market cap of over $2B) all lost more than -9% each. YTD, only one of these five stocks is in the green.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) -13.15%. The best performing stock in Q3 (in this segment) having gained +110.26% for the period, was among the top five decliners after three weeks. The California-based lithium ion battery maker's stock has been volatile in the past few months, swinging to gains in July and then even higher after its Q2 results in August. However, YTD, ENVX has fallen -39.74%.

The SA Quant Rating on ENVX is a Hold, and has a factor grade of D for Profitability and B for Growth. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs with a Strong Buy rating, wherein 6 out of 8 analysts see the stock as such.

Xometry (XMTR) -11.61%. The Derwood, Md.-based company — which provides a marketplace for manufacturing parts — was the second best performing stock in Q3 (+67.87%) after ENVX, and had a similar fate this week. However, YTD, XMTR has gained +1.78% and is the only one among this week's worst five which is in the green for this period. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on XMTR is Buy, wherein 3 out of 8 analysts tag the stock as a Strong Buy. The rating is in contrast to the SA Quant Rating of Hold, with A+ score for Momentum and F for Valuation.

The chart below shows YTD price-return performance of the worst five decliners and XLI:

Generac (GNRC) -11.23%, was in the worst five decliners' list for the second week in a row. During the week, the Waukesha, Wis.-based company — which sells power generators — said COO Thomas Pettit was stepping down, effective Nov. 1. YTD, the stock has shed -61.09%, the most among this week's top five decliners for this period. However, SA contributor Zoltan Ban says that GNRC has a significant investment return potential.

The SA Quant Rating on the stock is Sell, with a factor grade of B- for Profitability and C+ for Growth. The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating differs completely with a Buy rating wherein 14 out of 23 analysts see the stock as Strong Buy.

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) -9.41%. The Denver-based provider of power equipment has an SA Quant Rating of Hold, with a score of B+ for Momentum and D+ for Valuation. The rating is in contrast to the average Wall Street Analysts' Rating of Buy, wherein 4 out of 10 analysts tag the stock as Strong Buy. YTD, the stock has declined -22.33%.

Plug Power (PLUG) -9.40%. The stock fell the most on Oct. 14 (-6.24%) after the company said FY 2022 revenues could come in 5%-10% below guidance of $900M-$925M, citing delay in completion of projects due to timing and broader supply chain issues. The Latham, New York-based company was the worst performing stock (in this segment) three weeks ago and been very volatile in the past few months seeing gains and losses. YTD, PLUG has declined -36.13%.

The average Wall Street Analysts' Rating on the stock is Buy, wherein 14 out of 28 analysts see the the stock as Strong Buy. The SA Quant Rating differs with a Hold rating, with a factor grade of C+ for Momentum and F for Profitability.