Lockheed Martin to report Q3 earnings as investors seek F-35 updates
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings on Oct. 18 before markets open in the United States, followed by a webcast to discuss results at 11 a.m. ET.
The consensus EPS estimate is $6.73 and consensus revenue estimate is $16.69 billion, up 4.1% from a year earlier.
In the past year, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 25%.
In the past three months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward revisions.
LMT fell after missing Q2 revenue estimates and cutting its FY22 outlook on a decline in F-35 sales because of pandemic-related hurdles.
Recent news:
- Lockheed Martin rated Underperform as Credit Suisse starts coverage of aerospace, defense
- Lockheed Martin rated Peer Perform by analysts at Wolfe Research
- Textron could fall 8%-10% if Army picks rival for $40B helicopter contract, Bernstein says
Some recent orders:
- Lockheed Martin awarded $35.83M modification contract
- Lockheed Martin among others to nab $5.1B Naval Air Systems contract
- Lockheed Martin nabs $265.59M modification contract for Naval Air Systems
Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed Martin (LMT) as a Buy on the defense contractor's dividend yield. Contributor Deep Value Ideas also has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) based on the outlook for defense spending.
Seeking Alpha authors on average rate LMT as a Buy, compared with a Hold for sell-side ratings.
Comments