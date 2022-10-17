Lockheed Martin to report Q3 earnings as investors seek F-35 updates

Oct. 17, 2022 1:23 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)SP500By: Rob Williams SA, SA News Editor

Air Force F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Michael Fitzsimmons/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings on Oct. 18 before markets open in the United States, followed by a webcast to discuss results at 11 a.m. ET.

The consensus EPS estimate is $6.73 and consensus revenue estimate is $16.69 billion, up 4.1% from a year earlier.

In the past year, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 25%.

In the past three months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward revisions.

LMT fell after missing Q2 revenue estimates and cutting its FY22 outlook on a decline in F-35 sales because of pandemic-related hurdles.

Recent news:

Some recent orders:

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed Martin (LMT) as a Buy on the defense contractor's dividend yield. Contributor Deep Value Ideas also has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) based on the outlook for defense spending.

Seeking Alpha authors on average rate LMT as a Buy, compared with a Hold for sell-side ratings.

LMT stock gained 10% this year through Oct. 14, compared with a 25% for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500) and a 5.7% slide for the S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense index (SP500-20101010).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.