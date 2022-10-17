Lockheed Martin to report Q3 earnings as investors seek F-35 updates

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings on Oct. 18 before markets open in the United States, followed by a webcast to discuss results at 11 a.m. ET.

The consensus EPS estimate is $6.73 and consensus revenue estimate is $16.69 billion, up 4.1% from a year earlier.

In the past year, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and revenue estimates 25%.

In the past three months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward revisions.

LMT fell after missing Q2 revenue estimates and cutting its FY22 outlook on a decline in F-35 sales because of pandemic-related hurdles.

Recent news:

Lockheed Martin rated Underperform as Credit Suisse starts coverage of aerospace, defense

Lockheed Martin rated Peer Perform by analysts at Wolfe Research

Textron could fall 8%-10% if Army picks rival for $40B helicopter contract, Bernstein says

Some recent orders:

Seeking Alpha contributor Dhierin Bechai rates Lockheed Martin (LMT) as a Buy on the defense contractor's dividend yield. Contributor Deep Value Ideas also has a Buy rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) based on the outlook for defense spending.

Seeking Alpha authors on average rate LMT as a Buy, compared with a Hold for sell-side ratings.