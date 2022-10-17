Broadcom said to seek early EU approval for VMWare acquisition - report
Oct. 16, 2022 8:55 PM ETVMware, Inc. (VMW), AVGOAMZN, MSFT, GOOGLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is said to seek early European Union approval for its planned $61 billion acquisition of cloud computing company VMWare (NYSE:VMW).
- Broadcom plans to argue to the European antitrust regulator that that VMWare competes with Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT) as it hopes to avoid a protracted review by the antitrust regulator, according to a Reuters report, which cited people familiar.
- Broadcom (AVGO) is trying to stay away from a phase two extended review from the European Commission when it files for regulatory approval with the agency and sees the transaction as creating more competition in the cloud market where there a very big players, according to the report.
- Broadcom (AVGO) hasn't formally filed for EU approval at this point.
- In May, Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it was acquiring VMware (VMW) for $61B in cash and stock.
