Goldman Sachs said to plan major business reorganization
- Goldman Sachs (GS) will reshuffle its major businesses into three separate divisions, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.
- Goldman's investment banking and trading businesses, the company's flagships, will combine into one unit, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Another division will comprise the asset and wealth management businesses, which will also include the consumer banking business Marcus. The third division will be made up of financial technology platforms like GreenSKy and ventures with Apple (AAPL) and GM (GM), the newspaper said.
- GS is up 1% in premarket trading.
- An official announcement could come within days and there are no specifics on a possible executive reshuffle that may accompany the moves, the Journal said.
- Goldman will report earnings on Tuesday.
Comments