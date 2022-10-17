Goldman Sachs announces reorganization, to combine investment banking and trading businesses - WSJ
Oct. 17, 2022 4:39 AM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- With a view to generate steady fees in any environment, Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) David Solomon to venture into his third major reorganization in just four years as chief executive officer, overthrowing some of the signature moves he made as recently as 2020 - WSJ.
- The company aims to merge its businesses into three divisions.
- Investment-banking and trading businesses will be merged into one unit, while merging asset and wealth management into another. Marcus, Goldman’s consumer-banking arm, will be part of the asset- and wealth-management unit.
- A third division will consist of transaction banking, the bank’s portfolio of financial-technology platforms, specialty lender GreenSky, and its ventures with Apple Inc. and General Motors.
- The company is all set to report its Q3 earnings results on October 18, before market opens.
- Earlier this year, the bank announced to bring in $10B in asset and wealth-management fees by 2024.
- Since the start of 2022, Goldman (GS) lost around 24%.
