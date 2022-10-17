Nokia and Ericsson partners with Reliance Jio India to build epic 5G networks
Oct. 17, 2022 5:12 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK), ERICBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) bags multi-year deal with Reliance Jio India to build one of the largest 5G networks in the world.
- As per the contract, Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads (RRH) to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software.
- Ericsson's energy-efficient 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) products and solutions (from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio) and E-band microwave mobile transport solutions will be deployed in the 5G network for Jio.
- Reliance Jio plans to deploy a 5G standalone network which will interwork with its 4G network.
- Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO at Nokia stated: “This is a significant win for Nokia in an important market and a new customer with one of the largest RAN footprints in the world. This ambitious project will introduce millions of people across India to premium 5G services, enabled by our industry-leading AirScale portfolio. We are proud that Reliance Jio has placed its trust in our technology and we look forward to a long and productive partnership with them.”
- Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson, says: "India is building world-class digital infrastructure that will drive innovation, job creation and entrepreneurship across the country. We are happy to partner with Jio in those ambitions, through Ericsson 5G Standalone connectivity, which will be a major catalyst in meeting those digital transformation goals across society, enterprise and industry."
- NOK shares up 2.25% and ERIC up 1.3% PM.
- Read the recent analysis on Nok stock here.
Comments