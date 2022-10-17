Apple pauses plans to implement China's YMTC chips amid new U.S. export regulations
Oct. 17, 2022 5:25 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has paused plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in its products, Nikkei reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
- The U.S. technology firm had originally planned to use YMTC'S NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, exclusively in its iPhones sold in the Chinese market.
- Apple (AAPL) was eventually looking to purchase up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the news outlet added.
- The moves comes after U.S. imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies last week, adding YMTC and 30 other Chinese firms to a list of entities that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, starting a 60 day-clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.
- YMTC is also under a U.S. Commerce Department investigation over whether it violated Washington's export rules by selling chips to blacklisted Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies.
- AAPL shares have gained over 1% premarket
