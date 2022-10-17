Apple pauses plans to implement China's YMTC chips amid new U.S. export regulations

Oct. 17, 2022 5:25 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Apple CEO Tim Cook Delivers Keynote At Annual Worldwide Developers Conference

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has paused plans to use memory chips from China's Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) in its products, Nikkei reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The U.S. technology firm had originally planned to use YMTC'S NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, exclusively in its iPhones sold in the Chinese market.
  • Apple (AAPL) was eventually looking to purchase up to 40% of the chips needed for all iPhones from YMTC, the news outlet added.
  • The moves comes after U.S. imposed tighter export controls against Chinese technology companies last week, adding YMTC and 30 other Chinese firms to a list of entities that U.S. officials have been unable to inspect, starting a 60 day-clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.
  • YMTC is also under a U.S. Commerce Department investigation over whether it violated Washington's export rules by selling chips to blacklisted Chinese telecoms company Huawei Technologies.
  • AAPL shares have gained over 1% premarket

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.