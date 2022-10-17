BMW to move electric MINI production from UK to China: Bloomberg

  • BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is looking to move production of electric MINI hatchbacks from the UK to China, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
  • The automaker's Oxford plant will shift production from MINIs to convertibles starting in 2025. It will partner with Great Wall Motor to build a small SUV and electric hatchbacks in China.
  • BMW announced in November 2021 it would begin producing electric MINIs at a new plant in eastern Jiangsu, China in 2023. The Times had reported in October BMW was stopping electric MINI production at its Oxford plant.
 

