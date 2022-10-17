Globant to support FIFA+ streaming platform under multi-year deal

Oct. 17, 2022 6:27 AM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Flags at the entrance of the FIFA headquarter in Zurich

Denis Linine/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has entered into a multi-year agreement with FIFA to support the growth of the FIFA+ streaming platform.
  • Under the deal, the digital consultant and software development provider will act as the Global Platform Supporter of FIFA+, creating new features and connected experiences for its users while supporting the distribution of the platform.
  • In addition, it will support and sponsor flagship events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.
  • Globant (GLOB) will also be a FIFAe Series Global Sponsor in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and a worldwide Tournament Supporter of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 and FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025.

