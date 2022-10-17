Globant to support FIFA+ streaming platform under multi-year deal
Oct. 17, 2022 6:27 AM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Globant (NYSE:GLOB) has entered into a multi-year agreement with FIFA to support the growth of the FIFA+ streaming platform.
- Under the deal, the digital consultant and software development provider will act as the Global Platform Supporter of FIFA+, creating new features and connected experiences for its users while supporting the distribution of the platform.
- In addition, it will support and sponsor flagship events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023.
- Globant (GLOB) will also be a FIFAe Series Global Sponsor in 2023, 2024 and 2025, and a worldwide Tournament Supporter of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2024, FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 and FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025.
