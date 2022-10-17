Pound, U.K. bonds rally as government reverses nearly all new tax plans

Markets are reacting positively to another major U-turn for the new U.K. government Monday.

Newly-installed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt announced scrapping nearly all new tax-cut plans that were in the mini-budget that sent yields soaring. The government will also shorten energy cost support to April 2023.

“We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation," Hunt said, adding that the drastic move was needed for economic stability.

Pound sterling (NYSEARCA:FXB) is up 1% against the U.S. dollar. The 10-year gilt yield is down more than 40 basis points, back below 4%. The FTSE-100 (UKX) (NYSEARCA:EWU) is up 0.6%.

"We will continue with the abolition of health and social care levy and the stamp duty changes," Hunt said. "We will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors or the freeze on alcohol duty rates."

The future of new Prime Minister Liz Truss is still uncertain after the complete collapse of her economic plan that was at the core of her run for No. 10 Downing Street. High-profile Conservative Party members, including Hunt, are said to be angling for the leadership.

"The Conservative Party is still in disarray, but if Mr Hunt gets his party’s backing for policies to tackle the crisis, market confidence will recover," SocGen macro strategist Kit Juckes wrote. "That’s good for gilts, but I can’t see how it sends sterling much higher than this."

Kwasi Kwarteng was the first casualty of the Truss administration, with Truss replacing him as finance minister on Friday.