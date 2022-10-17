Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.03, revenue of $24.5B beats by $1.04B
- Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.81 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $24.5B (+8% Y/Y) beats by $1.04B.
- Revenue Grew led by 24% Improvement in Net Interest Income to $13.8 Billion.
- Client balances of $1.6 trillion, up 1%4
- Average deposits of more than $1 trillion, up $68 billion, or 7%
- Combined credit/debit card spend of $218 billion, up 9%
- Provision for credit losses of $898 million increased $1.5 billion – Net reserve build of $378 million vs. net reserve release of $1.1 billion in Q3-21 – Net charge-offs of $520 million increased 12%.
