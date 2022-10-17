Moderna revises COVAX deal to offer updated COVID-19 vaccines

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced Monday that a deal to supply low- and middle-income countries with millions of its COVID-19 vaccines under the UN-led COVAX initiative had been canceled in favor of plans to offer updated variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines in 2023.
  • Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which leads the procurement and delivery for COVAX and Moderna (MRNA), have mutually agreed to end the existing contract under which there were pending orders for 2022.
  • Instead, the partners intend to form a new framework to enable Gavi to procure up to 100M doses of its variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in 2023 for COVAX.
  • Moderna (MRNA) has partnered with Gavi to supply nearly 70M doses of its original COVID-19 vaccine to 92 low- and middle-income countries under the COVAX initiative.
  • The company’s COVID-19 vaccines updated for Omicron subvariants are currently being rolled out in the U.S. and Europe.

