Moderna revises COVAX deal to offer updated COVID-19 vaccines
Oct. 17, 2022 6:45 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announced Monday that a deal to supply low- and middle-income countries with millions of its COVID-19 vaccines under the UN-led COVAX initiative had been canceled in favor of plans to offer updated variant-specific COVID-19 vaccines in 2023.
- Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which leads the procurement and delivery for COVAX and Moderna (MRNA), have mutually agreed to end the existing contract under which there were pending orders for 2022.
- Instead, the partners intend to form a new framework to enable Gavi to procure up to 100M doses of its variant-adapted COVID-19 vaccines in 2023 for COVAX.
- Moderna (MRNA) has partnered with Gavi to supply nearly 70M doses of its original COVID-19 vaccine to 92 low- and middle-income countries under the COVAX initiative.
- The company’s COVID-19 vaccines updated for Omicron subvariants are currently being rolled out in the U.S. and Europe.
