Energous partners with NGK Insulators
Oct. 17, 2022 6:49 AM ETEnergous Corporation (WATT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) partners with one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers, NGK INSULATORS to enable maintenance-free IoT devices such as sensors and tracking devices supporting the growing IoT ecosystem.
- NGK is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan has developed the lithium-ion rechargeable EnerCera battery which is a completely new, compact, and thin energy storage device that combines the advantages of capacitors and lithium-ion batteries.
- This partnership will combine NGK’s batteries with Energous’ RF-based WattUp technology to deliver reliable over-the-air power to recharge batteries to support maintenance-free IoT applications that do not require battery replacement or cumbersome power cables.
