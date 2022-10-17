Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures climb as earnings season ramps up

Stock index futures point to a higher open Monday, bouncing back from the selloff in the previous session as focus turns to corporate earnings.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +1.5%, S&P futures (SPX) +1.3% and Dow futures (INDU) +1.2% are higher.

"Last week the SPX hit an intraday low of 3,491," BTIG technical strategist Jonathan Krinsky said. " We have been looking for 3,400 as the start of what should be decent support, but finding a durable bottom is more about the conditions present at a given level than the level itself."

"With many conditions still lacking, we continue to think 3,400 is likely later this month, and we can’t rule out an overshoot towards 3,250 which is where more meaningful volume-based support lies."

Bank of America is gaining after reporting results that beat on the top and bottom lines.

Overall for banks, "FICC revenues have held up given the heightened volatility, and net interest income improved with the blistering pace of Fed rate hikes, while deal making revenue has slowed given the gloomy economic outlook," Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 5 basis points to 3.95% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 5 basis points to 4.46%.

In global events, the U.K. gilt yields are plunging after the new finance minister scrapped nearly all of the governments proposed tax cuts. China President Xi Jinping stood firm on his Zero-COVID policy in a two-year speech over the weekend.

"The US has a thin (economic) calendar this week, which may help risk sentiment, but there wasn’t much comfort coming from either President Xi or the war in Ukraine," SocGen strategist Kit Juckes said. "And while gilts may be quieter, Treasuries are still set to drive sentiment and the curve is getting more inverted again."

October New York Empire State Manufacturing numbers arrive before the bell. Economists expect a drop to -4 from -1.5.

Among other active stocks, Bank of New York Mellon is gaining following its results.