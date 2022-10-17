GSK's single-vial presentation of meningococcal vaccine Menveo gets FDA approval
Oct. 17, 2022 7:05 AM ETGSK plc (GSK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GSK's (NYSE:GSK) Menveo in a new single-vial presentation to prevent disease caused by meningococcal bacteria serogroups A, C, Y, and W-135 in individuals aged 10 to 55 years.
- The British pharma giant on Monday said that a single-vial presentation option removes the need for reconstitution of Menveo (CRM197 Conjugate Vaccine).
- The original two-vial presentation of Menveo requiring reconstitution, was approved by the FDA in 2010 and remains available for use in individuals two months to 55 years of age, the company added.
- GSK said the the Menveo one-vial presentation will initially be available to U.S. federal customers, with broader availability expected in mid-2023.
- Meningococcal disease refers to any illness caused by bacteria called Neisseria meningitidis. The illnesses are often serious, could be deadly, and include infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream, according to the U.S. CDC.
- GSK +2.08% to $31.35 premarket Oct. 17
