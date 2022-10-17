Positive comments from China's President Xi Jinping on the importance of supporting technology may give shares of Nio (NYSE:NIO) a boost this week.

Bullish analysis from CFRA Research is also helping sentiment on Nio (NIO) with shares trading near their 52-week lows.

Analyst Jian Xiong Lim and team think Nio's (NIO) electric vehicle portfolio expansion of three SUVs and two sedan models in 2022 will help sustain its strong revenue momentum and drive an improvement in operating leverage.

Nio (NIO) is expected to have the ability to tap into the mass market segment for growth with the company having better operating leverage. In addition, Nio's (NIO) Battery as a Service benefits from the government's support for battery-swapping, with subsidies offered to buyers helping to drive sales. Nio (NIO) is also seen having an early mover advantage by building out domestic swap stations in China.

On profitability: "We expect NIO to remain in the red in 2022- 2023 due to high R&D spends (13% of revenue in 2021) on autonomous driving and battery technologies to stay competitive, and investments in battery swap/charging stations. Higher supply chain and input costs will also limit NIO’s profitability improvement, given the decision to maintain car prices. However, we forecast net loss to moderate on improving operating leverage."

Nio (NIO) bounced 3.15% in premarket trading on Monday to $12.12 after shedding almost 11% last week.

Read more about Xi's comments at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.