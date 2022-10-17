Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares rose in premarket trading on Monday after CEO Henrik Fisker forecast SUV production for 2024.

Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Fisker indicated that the company plans to set up a production site in the US to qualify for EV subsidies. He added that the EV startup should be able to produce its Ocean SUV model in the US by 2024.

European-made models for public release are due to enter production in November and are slated to become available in 2023 in major markets like the UK. The company’s Austrian production partner Magna Steyr has produced 95 prototypes of the Ocean SUV, per a September press release.

The comments follow a “sneak peek” at the new model’s user interface offered to Fisker-focused news site Fiskerati on Friday.

Shares of the California-based automaker rose 2.4% in premarket trading.

