PerkinElmer expects Q3 earnings to exceed prior outlook

Oct. 17, 2022 7:12 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) expects its Q3 organic revenue growth, non-COVID organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share to exceed its prior guidance.
  • In its Q2 earnings release, the company guided for Q3 revenue of ~$1.02-1.03B and adj. EPS of $1.40-1.45. It now expects total revenue to be near the high end of this range due to larger than expected headwinds from foreign exchange.
  • The company will announces its full third quarter 2022 financial results on November 8, 2022. Analysts call for EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $1.02B for the quarter.
 

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.