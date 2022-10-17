PerkinElmer expects Q3 earnings to exceed prior outlook
Oct. 17, 2022 7:12 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) expects its Q3 organic revenue growth, non-COVID organic revenue growth and adjusted earnings per share to exceed its prior guidance.
- In its Q2 earnings release, the company guided for Q3 revenue of ~$1.02-1.03B and adj. EPS of $1.40-1.45. It now expects total revenue to be near the high end of this range due to larger than expected headwinds from foreign exchange.
- The company will announces its full third quarter 2022 financial results on November 8, 2022. Analysts call for EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $1.02B for the quarter.
