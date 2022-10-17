Apple slated to unveil new iPad Pro in 'matter of days': report
Oct. 17, 2022 7:13 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)GOOG, GOOGLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to unveil the latest iteration of its iPad Pro tablet in a "matter of days," Bloomberg reported.
- The news outlet noted the new tablet, which will come in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, will use the M2 processor. The previous iPad Pro runs on the M1 processor.
- Bloomberg also noted that Apple (AAPL) is looking to move the iPad Pro into a smart hub and speaker, akin to what Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has done with the Pixel tablet.
- In addition, the news outlet reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a new entry-level tablet with a USB-C port and a similar design to the iPad Pro, described as the "most significant update" to the low-end tablet in several years.
- New MacBook Pros are also expected to be announced in short order, perhaps as soon as next month, Bloomberg added.
- Also in development is a Mac Mini running the M2 chip and an updated Apple TV set-top box using the A14 chip.
- Credit Suisse recently said Apple (AAPL) is likely to keep benefiting from strong demand for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
