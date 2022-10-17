Apple slated to unveil new iPad Pro in 'matter of days': report

Oct. 17, 2022 By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

New Apple Computers iPad Pro tablet

gece33

  • Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to unveil the latest iteration of its iPad Pro tablet in a "matter of days," Bloomberg reported.
  • The news outlet noted the new tablet, which will come in the 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions, will use the M2 processor. The previous iPad Pro runs on the M1 processor.
  • Bloomberg also noted that Apple (AAPL) is looking to move the iPad Pro into a smart hub and speaker, akin to what Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) has done with the Pixel tablet.
  • In addition, the news outlet reported Apple (AAPL) is working on a new entry-level tablet with a USB-C port and a similar design to the iPad Pro, described as the "most significant update" to the low-end tablet in several years.
  • New MacBook Pros are also expected to be announced in short order, perhaps as soon as next month, Bloomberg added.
  • Also in development is a Mac Mini running the M2 chip and an updated Apple TV set-top box using the A14 chip.
  • Credit Suisse recently said Apple (AAPL) is likely to keep benefiting from strong demand for its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.

Comments (1)

