Bally's pushes ahead with key Chicago casino project

Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) took another step forward in its effort to open a casino in Chicago by inking a Multi-Project Labor Agreement with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council and the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department as it relates to construction.

Bally's Chicago is a planned $1.7B destination casino, entertainment and hotel offering located on the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halstead Street.

Bally's Chicago is expected to turn the underutilized site into a major economic driver for the city.

Bally's Chicago will include 3,400 slots, 170 table games, 10 food and beverage venues, a 500-room hotel tower with rooftop bar, a 3,000 seat/65K square foot entertainment center, a 20K square foot exhibition, outdoor music venue, and outdoor green space including an expansive public riverwalk with a water taxi stop.

The project also provides Bally's (BALY) with the exclusive right to operate a temporary casino for up to three years while the permanent casino resort is constructed.

Bally's (BALY) is lined up to report earnings on October 28.