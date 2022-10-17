Bally's pushes ahead with key Chicago casino project

Oct. 17, 2022 7:16 AM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Chicago Urban Skyine at Sunset Downtown Chicago Cityscape Panorama

Mlenny

Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) took another step forward in its effort to open a casino in Chicago by inking a Multi-Project Labor Agreement with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council and the AFL-CIO Building and Construction Trades Department as it relates to construction.

Bally's Chicago is a planned $1.7B destination casino, entertainment and hotel offering located on the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halstead Street.

Bally's Chicago is expected to turn the underutilized site into a major economic driver for the city.

Bally's Chicago will include 3,400 slots, 170 table games, 10 food and beverage venues, a 500-room hotel tower with rooftop bar, a 3,000 seat/65K square foot entertainment center, a 20K square foot exhibition, outdoor music venue, and outdoor green space including an expansive public riverwalk with a water taxi stop.

The project also provides Bally's (BALY) with the exclusive right to operate a temporary casino for up to three years while the permanent casino resort is constructed.

Bally's (BALY) is lined up to report earnings on October 28.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.