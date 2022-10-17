Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) +8.4% pre-market Monday after agreeing to be acquired by Chairman and founder Harold Hamm for $74.28/share, valuing the company at nearly $27B; the offer price includes $0.28/share in lieu of the company's anticipated Q3 dividend.

The Hamm family, which collectively owns 83% of Continental (CLR) total outstanding common shares, made a $70/share offer for all remaining shares in June.

The new deal price represents a 15% premium to the closing price on June 13, the day before Hamm's family disclosed its initial proposal, and an 8.9% premium to the closing price on Friday.

Continental (CLR) shares, which have not closed at or above $74.28 since September 2014, have gained 48% YTD.

Continental Resources (CLR) is continuing to generate 20%-plus FCF that can be expected to continue growing, The Value Portfolio writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.