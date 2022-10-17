Caceis, Royal Bank of Canada sign MOU on RBC Investor Services acquisition
Oct. 17, 2022 7:27 AM ETRoyal Bank of Canada (RY), RY:CASANBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Caceis, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole and Santander (SAN), and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSX:RY:CA) have signed a memorandum of understanding on the acquisition of the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian center of excellence.
- The assets include custody, global custody FX, fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and securities lending.
- The transaction, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and antitrust approvals, is expected to close by Q3.
- This transaction is expected to have minimal impact on Royal Bank of Canada's common equity Tier 1 ratio and EPS.
- Source: Press Release
