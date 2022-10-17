Pathward selects Propel as consumer lending as a service partner
Oct. 17, 2022 7:31 AM ETPathward Financial, Inc. (CASH), PRL:CABy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Pathward, N.A., a subsidiary of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH), has selected Propel Holdings (TSX:PRL:CA) as its primary consumer lending as a service (LaaS) fintech partner under a five-year agreement.
- The agreement contemplates fee income for Propel (PRL:CA) by providing white labelled technology and service solutions for Pathward's (CASH) consumer lending capabilities, including customer acquisition services, loan management software, licensing of proprietary artificial intelligence-powered, risk and response scores, and credit servicing capabilities.
- Propel (PRL:CA) expects the program to launch by Q1 2023 and be accretive to revenue and net income in 2023, with financial impact growing into 2024.
