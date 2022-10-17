Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) +51.6% pre-market Monday after BP (NYSE:BP) agrees to acquire the company for ~$26/share in cash, or a total enterprise value of ~$4.1B, including $800M of net debt.

The cash consideration represents a 38% premium to Archaea's (LFG) volume weighted average share price for the 30 days ending October 14.

"Archaea will be integral to BP's existing bioenergy business, which has established key positions in the segment and is one of bp's key transition growth engines, which is anticipated to further Archaea's growth into international markets," the companies said.

Archaea Energy (LFG) is "an innovative energy business that is tackling a very niche market," Daniel Jones writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.