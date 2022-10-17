Stellantis shows off electric Jeep Avenger at Paris Motor Show

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is preparing for the release of its all-electric Jeep Avenger, which features 154 horsepower and a targeted range of around 249 miles. A dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant of the electric SUV is also planned. The automaker will start to take reservations for the Avenger on Monday and the model is expected to arrive in showrooms next year.

Stellantis (STLA) execs think the Jeep Avenger will help the brand double sales in Europe next year to 300K.

Overall, Stellantis (STLA) plans to double the percentage of electric car models it produces in France with some new models of its Peugeot brand set to be produced in the Mulhouse plant.

Stellantis (STLA) is also making a big invevstment in green energy for its own use.

"We have decided the appropriate investments for Stellantis to be able, from a manufacturing standpoint, in 2025 to produce 50% of our energy needs within our own sites," CEO Carlos Tavares told CNBC.

Read a preview of the Paris Motor Show in Seeking Alpha's Stocks to Watch.