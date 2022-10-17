George Gresham is the new CEO and President of Green Dot
Oct. 17, 2022 7:41 AM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) appoints company's CFO, COO and Board member George Gresham as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective as of October 14, 2022.
- Mr. Gresham succeeds Dan R. Henry, who was terminated as CEO and President of Green Dot and resigned as a member of Green Dot’s Board of Directors, effective the same date.
- Mr. Gresham has served as company’s CFO and COO and as a Board member since October 2021.
- Mr. Gresham will continue to serve as a member of the Board and will continue to serve as Chief Financial and Operating Officer on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.
