George Gresham is the new CEO and President of Green Dot

Oct. 17, 2022 7:41 AM ETGreen Dot Corporation (GDOT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) appoints company's CFO, COO and Board member George Gresham as Chief Executive Officer and President, effective as of October 14, 2022. 
  • Mr. Gresham succeeds Dan R. Henry, who was terminated as CEO and President of Green Dot and resigned as a member of Green Dot’s Board of Directors, effective the same date. 
  • Mr. Gresham has served as company’s CFO and COO and as a Board member since October 2021.
  • Mr. Gresham will continue to serve as a member of the Board  and will continue to serve as Chief Financial and Operating Officer on an interim basis until a successor is appointed.

