Amgen joins TIAP, Evotec at innovation hub for forming life science companies
Oct. 17, 2022 7:58 AM ETEvotec SE (EVO), AMGNBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners (TIAP) and Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) said the two companies expanded their translational BRIDGE partnership LAB150, to include Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) as a strategic partner.
- The expansion goes along with a combined investment of $14M to expedite LAB150 programs for forming new life science companies, Evotec said in a statement on Monday.
- TIAP and Evotec created LAB150 in 2017 to accelerate Toronto's academic research into market-ready products.
- Amgen will provide financial support for chosen LAB150 projects and mentorship from its drug discovery and development teams. In addition, Amgen Ventures will evaluate LAB150-derived companies for venture investment, Evotec noted.
- "Together with Evotec, we look forward to collaborating with Amgen to bring enhanced expertise and capital to LAB150 to enable life science company creation,” said TIAP President and CEO Parimal Nathwani.
Comments