As the finalization of a merger between Kroger (KR) and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is expected to attract significant regulatory scrutiny in an extended review, multiple Wall Street analysts advised clients to avoid the stock in the near term.

Guggenheim analyst John Heinbockel moved to downgrade shares from “Buy” to “Neutral” on Monday, noting that the next 18 months could be tumultuous. He explained that the all-cash nature of the transaction will likely keep the stock in a trading range below the implied $27.25 price when accounting for the special dividend.

Similarly, Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh indicated that investors would be best served waiting out the regulatory review period.

“On the fundamental front, risks remain, in our view, related to a more difficult macro backdrop and now potentially higher management turnover during the transaction approval process,” he told clients on Monday. “Finally, a regulatory review could take at least 4–5 quarters, leaving shares without an identifiable N-T positive catalyst. We should also note that we are not clear on the plans of original IPO holders, such as Cerberus and others, that could potentially lead to additional selling post lockup.”

The two analysts disagreed on the trajectory of Kroger (KR). While Oppenheimer held a Hold-equivalent rating for both names, Guggenheim assigned the stock an “Outperform” rating.

“We remain BUY rated but are lowering our price target of $57 to $50, which is based on 5.8x (from 6.6x) our 2023E EBITDA, acknowledging the near-term economic uncertainty while viewing the LT merits of the ACI merger favorably,” Heinbockel concluded.

