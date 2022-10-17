Southland Holdings secures $155M water treatment plant contract in Dallas

Oct. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETLegato Merger Corp. II (LGTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Southland Holdings' subsidiary Oscar Renda stated Monday it has secured a $155M construction contract for a water treatment plant filter complex for the City of Dallas.
  • "The Elm Fork water filter complex will provide additional water capacity for the City of Dallas and surrounding communities,” said Frank Renda, Southland’s CEO.
  • Construction on the newly awarded project is expected to start by the end of 2022.
  • North America-based infrastructure construction firm Southland Holdings is set to go public with SPAC Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) in a $810M reverse merger deal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.