Southland Holdings secures $155M water treatment plant contract in Dallas
Oct. 17, 2022 7:59 AM ETLegato Merger Corp. II (LGTO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Southland Holdings' subsidiary Oscar Renda stated Monday it has secured a $155M construction contract for a water treatment plant filter complex for the City of Dallas.
- "The Elm Fork water filter complex will provide additional water capacity for the City of Dallas and surrounding communities,” said Frank Renda, Southland’s CEO.
- Construction on the newly awarded project is expected to start by the end of 2022.
- North America-based infrastructure construction firm Southland Holdings is set to go public with SPAC Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) in a $810M reverse merger deal.
