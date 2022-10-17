Canoo stock surges on order for 9,300 EVs

Oct. 17, 2022 8:13 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Financial stock market graph. Selective focus.

Diego Thomazini

  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares gained around 14% premarket on Monday after the mobility technology firm received a binding order from van rental firm Kingbee for 9,300 EVs, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles.
  • Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo (GOEV) vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small & medium sized business customers across the US.
  • Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo, said: "This order is yet another key milestone as we allocate production capacity for the coming years. Canoo's proprietary platform and tophat technology enables Kingbee to adapt their fleet for evolving use cases at a class leading ROI, while allowing their customers to benefit from a vehicle, that is engineered for workers and optimized for ergonomics, with superior visibility, maneuverability and safety."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.