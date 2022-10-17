Canoo stock surges on order for 9,300 EVs
Oct. 17, 2022 8:13 AM ETCanoo Inc. (GOEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares gained around 14% premarket on Monday after the mobility technology firm received a binding order from van rental firm Kingbee for 9,300 EVs, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles.
- Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo (GOEV) vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small & medium sized business customers across the US.
- Tony Aquila, Chairman & CEO at Canoo, said: "This order is yet another key milestone as we allocate production capacity for the coming years. Canoo's proprietary platform and tophat technology enables Kingbee to adapt their fleet for evolving use cases at a class leading ROI, while allowing their customers to benefit from a vehicle, that is engineered for workers and optimized for ergonomics, with superior visibility, maneuverability and safety."
