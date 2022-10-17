Cathie Wood’s ARKK closed at lowest level in five years

Cathie Wood’s popular ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) ended Friday’s trading session at its lowest point in five years, as the exchange traded fund now hovers near the $33.99 a share marker.

ARKK’s latest selloff now brings the innovation-based fund down 78.7% from its $159.70 record high, which came back in February of 2021.

Despite ARKK’s plunge, the ETF still is able to attract investors as the fund has accumulated $869.32M since the fund peaked. Moreover, since September 1, of 2022 ARKK has garnered $267.37M.

ARKK is also now flirting with its 2020 COVID-19 trading low of $33.00. If the exchange traded fund were to drop below the threshold level it would then touch a new five-year trading low as the ETF has never traded sub $33 a share since Sept. 5 of 2017.

Early on during Monday’s premarket trading session ARKK is +2.2% as it looks to recoup from its 5.7% dip on Friday.

Wood’s flagship ARKK Innovation ETF is not the only ETF that has lagged under Wood’s leadership. All five of her other actively managed ETFs are also trade deep into negative territory in 2022. See below a breakdown of Wood’s other ETFs along with their year-to-date price action:

(ARKF) -64.7%, (NYSEARCA:ARKW) -65.4%, (BATS:ARKG) -51.7%, (ARKG) -51.7%, (BATS:ARKQ) -46.8%,and (ARKX) -36.8%.

In broader financial news, stock index futures point to a higher open Monday, bouncing back from the selloff in the previous session as focus turns to corporate earnings.