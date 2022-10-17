Altius Renewable Royalties sees over two-fold increase in Q3 revenue, raises guidance

Oct. 17, 2022 8:16 AM ETAltius Renewable Royalties Corp. (ATRWF), ARR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCQX:ATRWF) said on Monday its revenue estimate for third quarter is $1.6M, compared to $0.6M in second quarter.
  • "Revenue in the third quarter exceeded the total revenue for the first half of the year, driven primarily by strong summer merchant power prices," the company said.
  • With this revenue growth, the company's 50% owned Great Bay Renewables (GBR) has increased its annual royalty revenue guidance to $6.5 - $7M from the $4.5 – $5.5M previously provided for 2022.
  • "Three additional projects with a total capacity of 975 megawatts are expected to hit commercial operations over the next six months, thus adding to the revenue growth in 2023," commented GBR CEO Frank Getman.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.