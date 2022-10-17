Altius Renewable Royalties sees over two-fold increase in Q3 revenue, raises guidance
Oct. 17, 2022 8:16 AM ETAltius Renewable Royalties Corp. (ATRWF), ARR:CABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCQX:ATRWF) said on Monday its revenue estimate for third quarter is $1.6M, compared to $0.6M in second quarter.
- "Revenue in the third quarter exceeded the total revenue for the first half of the year, driven primarily by strong summer merchant power prices," the company said.
- With this revenue growth, the company's 50% owned Great Bay Renewables (GBR) has increased its annual royalty revenue guidance to $6.5 - $7M from the $4.5 – $5.5M previously provided for 2022.
- "Three additional projects with a total capacity of 975 megawatts are expected to hit commercial operations over the next six months, thus adding to the revenue growth in 2023," commented GBR CEO Frank Getman.
Comments