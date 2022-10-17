9 Meters Biopharma to execute 1-for-20 reverse stock split

Oct. 17, 2022 8:20 AM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Hospital board room meeting detail with unrecognizable person.

Tempura/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage company 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) is set to execute a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective Oct. 17 5:00 p.m. ET.
  • The company will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis from Oct. 18 under the existing ticker symbol NMTR.
  • The move, which reduces the number of issued and outstanding common shares from 259,107,380 to ~12,955,369, is likely to bring the company into compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • The reverse stock split was previously approved by the company's shareholders at the Jun. 22 annual meeting.
  • The split is not expected to alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the company's equity.
  • NMTR shares were trading -4.53% pre-market.
  • Source: Press Release

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.