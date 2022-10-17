Oppenheimer equity strategist John Stoltzfus is cutting his Street-high target for S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) for 2022, with time running short for a monster broad-market rally.

For year-end, Stoltzfus still sees a rally, but not the highs predicted in July.

He cut the price target for the S&P to 4,000 on Monday, a gain of about 12% from current levels, down from 4,800. That leaves J.P. Morgan's Dubravko Lakos-Bujas with the top Wall Street target at 4,800, according to a CNBC survey.

"Our year-end target price reduction for the S&P 500 is simply a function of the few weeks left in the year to effect a massive rally short of a miracle based on the levels of uncertainty the market has to digest at this time," Stoltzfus wrote in a note. "In our view the rallies that ran earlier this year have shown where the market wants to go once the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation have shown some positive effect in actually curbing inflation."

"Last week's CPI, core CPI (ex-food and energy) as well as the PPI numbers and the jump in the 30-year mortgage rate simply didn't do that."

"In our view, what is likely an extreme oversold condition in the stock market could become a catalyst for a modest rally before the year's end," he added. "We look to the potential for a rally in a number of places including: positive surprises in Q3 earnings season, any reduction in inflation; positive outcomes (perceived or otherwise) from the midterm election in November as well as any progress that develops in addressing Europe's fiscal and energy challenges."

Oppenheimer retains an Outperform rating on Info Tech (XLK), Consumer Discretionary (XLY), Financials (XLF) and Industrials (XLI).

Healthcare (XLV), Communication Services (XLC), Consumer Staples (XLP), Energy (XLE), Real Estate (XLRE) and Materials (XLB) get Perform ratings. Utilities (XLU) is the only Underperform.

Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson says a bear-market rally could test S&P 4,150.