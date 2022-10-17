Credit Suisse to pay $495M to settle financial crisis-era RMBS suit
Oct. 17, 2022 8:21 AM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) American Depositary Shares gained 2.5% in Monday premarket trading after the Swiss bank said it agreed to pay $495M to resolve claims related to its residential mortgage-backed securities sold before the 2008 financial crisis.
- The settlement with New Jersey's Attorney General, which claimed over $3B in damages, resolves a lawsuit filed in 2013. Credit Suisse (CS) had already taken provisions to cover the settlement.
- The case was the only remaining RMBS matter involving claims by a regulator and the largest of its remaining exposures on its RMBS legacy docket, the company said in a statement. The settlement "marks another important step in the bank's efforts to pro-actively resolve litigation and legacy issues," it said.
- In 2019, Credit Suisse said it was facing lawsuits that could exceed its reserves by up to $1.4B even after the bank agreed to pay $5.3B to settle crisis-era mortgage charges in 2017.
