FTCH, INPX and LPL are among pre market gainers
- Inpixon (INPX) +56%.
- Archaea (LFG) +53% buy Archaea Energy for $26/share.
- Agrify (AGFY) +24%.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) +32% jumps 31% as late-stage trial for lead drug meets main goal.
- MacroGenics (MGNX) +22% Announce Oncology Collaboration to Develop Bispecific Antibodies.
- Missfresh (MF) +13%.
- Splunk (SPLK) +10% on reports activist Starboard has taken stake.
- Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI) +10%.
- Continental Resources (CLR) +8% family to buy Continental Resources for $74.28/share.
- WISeKey International Holding (WKEY) +9%.
- Gold Royalty (GROY) +8%.
- WeTrade Group (WETG) +8%.
- Athira Pharma (ATHA) +5% Advances Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD Clinical Study of Fosgonimeton in Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer’s Patients Following Independent, Unblinded Interim Analysis.
- LG Display Co (LPL) +5%.
- Pagaya Technologies (PGY) +%.
- Ra Medical Systems (RMED) +8%.
- Farfetch (FTCH) +6%.
- FingerMotion (FNGR) +6%.
- Digital Turbine (APPS) +5% undervalued BofA says, as firm starts coverage.
- Cloudflare (NET) +5% have underperformed as risks rise, but significant risk 'priced in': MS.
