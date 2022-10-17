Cloudflare rises as Wells Fargo upgrades, citing benefits from increasing consolidation

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares rose on Monday as Wells Fargo upgraded the content delivery and cybersecurity company, noting that it is likely to benefit from an "increasing focus on consolidation to reduce costs."

Analyst Andrew Nowinski raised his rating on Cloudflare (NET) to overweight from equal-weight and boosted the price target to $65 from $62, stating that the upgrade comes from four points, including a 65% year-to-date decline in the stock, along with the aforementioned focus on consolidation.

There's also the fact that Cloudflare (NET) has benefited from investments in the channel and there has been a "solid uptick" in demand trends the firm saw in its third-quarter survey.

Nowinski also noted that Cloudflare (NET) is expected to generate positive free cash flow in the "back half" of calendar 2022, which should help the company "remain above the 'Rule of 40' going forward."

Cloudflare (NET) shares rose 5% to $48 in premarket trading on Monday.

Earlier this month, Jefferies said that "winter came quick" for the software space, Cloudflare (NET) and several other software companies having the most to lose.

Analysts are largely positive on Cloudflare (NET). It has a BUY rating from Seeking Alpha authors, while Wall Street analysts rate it a BUY. In addition, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rates NET a HOLD.